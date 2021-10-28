Georgia Supreme Court holds special session to encourage Braves in World Series

During the session, all nine of the state's justices sported Braves baseball caps, along with pearls.

ATLANTA — As the Atlanta Braves prepare for a return to Truist Park for Game 3 in the World Series, they're getting a special word of encouragement from the state's highest court.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Georgia held a special session to recognize the team and encourage them as they continue through the Fall Classic.

During the session, all nine of the state's justices sported Braves baseball caps, along with pearls like those donned by outfielder Joc Peterson.

“It’s been an unbelievable season, and we got the split in Houston,” Chief Justice David E. Nahmias said. “So let’s come home to Atlanta and win it all!”

As the session concluded, the justices rose from their seats at the bench and cheered, “Go, Braves!”

The Braves took Game 1 of the World Series in Houston, with a pair of home runs and scattered insurance runs, lifting the team to a 6-2 win over the Astros. The game featured a number of highs and lows - with Jorge Soler hitting a historic home run and starting pitcher Charlie Morton being struck by a comeback ground ball and breaking his right fibula.

However, game 2 went in a different direction for the Braves. The Astros won by a final score of 7-2, bringing the World Series level at 1-1 with the series headed to Atlanta for Games 3-5. Despite the dud feeling of Wednesday night, it's important not to lose perspective: The Braves did what they needed to do in Houston, taking a game on the road and giving them a chance to take control of the series back home in Atlanta.