Atlanta looks to extend NLCS lead over Los Angeles in Game 4

LOS ANGELES — Atlanta Braves are fighting to take home a win Wednesday night after things didn't go their way Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Game 4 will take place at 8:08 p.m. eastern in Los Angeles. Here is a preview of the game and the series.

WHAT TO KNOW

Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, second in the NL West)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD Dodgers: Julio Urias (1-0, 2.96 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 195 strikeouts this postseason)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -200, Braves +165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will face Atlanta in Game 4 of the NLCS.

The Dodgers were 58-23 on their home turf in 2021. Los Angeles has a team slugging percentage of .378 this postseason, Will Smith leads them with a mark of .656, including five extra base hits and four RBIs.

The Braves were 46-35 on the road in 2021. Atlanta has hit six home runs this postseason, Austin Riley has accounted for two of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .654.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-5. Tony Gonsolin earned his first victory this postseason and Cody Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Luke Jackson registered his first loss of the postseason for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner ranks second on the Dodgers with 87 RBIs and is batting .279.

Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 38 home runs and has 113 RBIs.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Dodgers: .241 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Braves: .252 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed), Max Muncy: (elbow).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (health protocols), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

