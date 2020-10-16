Windy NLCS Game 4 with roof open has players checking eyes

Atlanta's Freddie Freeman and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw are among those affected by the blustery conditions.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A windy Game 4 of the NL Championship Series in a stadium with a retractable roof has players from both teams reporting trouble seeing.

Major League Baseball said it wanted to keep the roof open at Globe Life Field for the playoffs except when it rained.