Here's when gates open at Truist Park for Braves home opening series

ATLANTA — As the Braves expect over 130,000 fans to file into Truist Park for Atlanta's home opening series against the San Diego Padres, fans might be curious to know when they can head into the ballpark to catch batting practice and enjoy a beverage and food with family and friends.

The Braves are red hot to begin the season and now they're looking to keep it rolling back in Atlanta! Here are when the gates open for each game this series.

Thursday, April 6

All gates will open to fans at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

Friday, April 7

All gates will open to fans at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

All gates will open to fans at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, April 9