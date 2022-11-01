Meet the Atlanta Braves Golden Glove Awards honorees

Pitcher Max Fried and shortstop Dansby Swanson were awarded the honor.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are celebrating two coveted Gold Glove Awards. Pitcher Max Fried and shortstop Dansby Swanson were awarded the honor. The distinction was granted to the top defensive players for their glovework on the diamond.

This makes the third consecutive Gold Glove award for the left-handed pitcher and marks Swanson's first.

Fried made 30 starts this season and picked off three baserunners in 2022, tying for third in the National League and for fourth in the MLB, according to the Braves. The 28-year-old now joins the ranks of Hall-of-Famer Greg Maddux, the last Braves pitcher to win three consecutive Gold Glove Awards.

As for Swanson, the 28-year-old finished the year with the second-best fielding percentage (.986) among MLB shortstops, the Braves said.