ATLANTA–In a perfect world, the Braves (magic number: 7) can clinch the National League East crown this weekend.

That's impeccable timing for the following announcement:

At 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday, single-game tickets for the National League Divisional Series will become available to the general public. The previous day (Sept. 18), the club's 'A-List members' and other VIPs garner first crack at postseason tickets.

"This team has been incredibly exciting to watch this season and our fans have supported us all year," said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves President and CEO. "Contending in the postseason is exciting and we are eager to host SunTrust Park’s first postseason games."

Tickets for the general public will be available at this online Braves link, along with the SunTrust Park ticket office.

Ticket information for National League Championship Series games and World Series outings will be announced at a later date, provided the Braves advance to the aforementioned rounds.

If the playoffs started today, the Braves (83-67 ... 6 1/2-game lead in the NL East) would own the No. 2 seed, trailing only the Chicago Cubs (presumptive NL Central champs).

In this scenario, Atlanta would host the NL West champion for Games 1, 2 and 5 of the NLDS round.

