Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. will return to live action on Friday, after being shelved for nearly a month with knee and back injuries.

Back on May 27, Acuna incurred a nasty-looking spill at Fenway Park, the result of landing awkwardly on his left leg after beating the throw to first base on an infield single.

Against the Red Sox, Acuna was in tremendous pain when everything first occurred; but after walking off the field on his own power, it gave Braves fans hope of an imminent return (nothing season-ending).

Fast forward to the present: According to various reports, Acuna will spend the weekend with Triple-A Gwinnett and be evaluated shortly after that. If everything goes well with the Stripers, Acuna could return to the Atlanta lineup for Monday's three-game home series with the Reds.

In fact, the 20-year-old made his major-league debut in Cincinnati on April 25. He collected his first MLB hit that day. Twenty-four hours later, Acuna notched one homer, two runs, two RBI and three hits against the Reds.

When addressing the media through an interpreter Friday, Acuna dismissed any timeline concerns about his MLB return, saying the decision wasn't 'up to him.'

"The most difficult thing about being injured, in general, is having patience (during the rehab process)," said Acuna, via the interpreter. "But right now, I feel 100 percent, and I'm excited to get back onto the field."

Acuna's slated to bat in the leadoff spot for Gwinnett (opener of doubleheader), perhaps carrying the Stripers (32-38) to a much-needed victory.

Heading into the season, Acuna stood tall as baseball's No. 1 prospect. At three different minor-league levels last season, the Venezuela native cumulatively amassed 21 homers, 82 RBI, 88 runs and 44 steals, along with a .325 batting average and .374 on-base percentage.

In the big leagues (short stint), Acuna has collected five homers, 13 RBI, 19 runs, two steals and a .265 batting average.

