Washington Nationals outfielder and All-Star Game ambassador Bryce Harper will headline this year's Home Run Derby at Nationals Park in Washington.

Joining him for Monday's showcase is a group of sluggers who have hit 150 home runs. Seven of the eight participants hail from teams in the National League, with Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman the lone American League representative.

The field is seeded 1-8 based upon their regular-season home run total. The Home Run Derby will be televised on ESPN on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Home Run Derby participants

Jesus Aguilar, Brewers

2018 home runs: 23

AB per HR: 11.5

Javier Baez, Cubs

2018 home runs: 18

AB per HR: 19.0

Alex Bregman, Astros

2018 home runs: 19

AB per HR: 18.6

Freddie Freeman, Braves

2018 home runs: 16

AB per HR: 21.6

Bryce Harper, Nationals

2018 home runs: 22

AB per HR: 14.3

Rhys Hoskins, Phillies

2018 home runs: 14

AB per HR: 20.8

Max Muncy, Dodgers

2018 home runs: 21

AB per HR: 9.8

Kyle Schwarber, Cubs

2018 home runs: 17

AB per HR: 15.2

