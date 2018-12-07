Washington Nationals outfielder and All-Star Game ambassador Bryce Harper will headline this year's Home Run Derby at Nationals Park in Washington.
Joining him for Monday's showcase is a group of sluggers who have hit 150 home runs. Seven of the eight participants hail from teams in the National League, with Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman the lone American League representative.
The field is seeded 1-8 based upon their regular-season home run total. The Home Run Derby will be televised on ESPN on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.
Home Run Derby participants
Jesus Aguilar, Brewers
- 2018 home runs: 23
- AB per HR: 11.5
Javier Baez, Cubs
- 2018 home runs: 18
- AB per HR: 19.0
Alex Bregman, Astros
- 2018 home runs: 19
- AB per HR: 18.6
Freddie Freeman, Braves
- 2018 home runs: 16
- AB per HR: 21.6
Bryce Harper, Nationals
- 2018 home runs: 22
- AB per HR: 14.3
Rhys Hoskins, Phillies
- 2018 home runs: 14
- AB per HR: 20.8
Max Muncy, Dodgers
- 2018 home runs: 21
- AB per HR: 9.8
Kyle Schwarber, Cubs
- 2018 home runs: 17
- AB per HR: 15.2
