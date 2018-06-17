ATLANTA—Technically, Charlie Culberson didn't live up to his nickname of Charlie Walkoff on Saturday, since his clutch home run took place in the fifth inning—and not the decisive ninth.

But who cares?

On this day, Culberson still produced the game-winning blast; and it certainly helped the Atlanta Braves, 1-0 victors over the Padres at SunTrust Park, stretch their National League East lead to a season-high 2 1/2 games.

The last time Atlanta owned a 2 1/2-game advantage in division play? Let's go back to May 23, 2014.

Back to the present. Of Culberson's nine career homers, four have remarkably come in walkoff situations. Subsequently, it prompted 11Alive Sports reporter Wes Blankenship to coin the oh-so-fitting moniker of Charlie Walkoff a few weeks ago.

“I guess it is okay to hit home runs early in the game too.”



—@Braves outfielder Charlie Culberson reacts his 6️⃣th inning home run and the team win tonight.#Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/8dMutSCUA8 — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 17, 2018

Culberson's game-winner obviously warrants top billing for this story. But rookie pitcher Sean Newcomb deserves a sizable piece of the marquee, as well, surrendering zero runs, one walk and only two hits over six superb innings.

Newcomb (team-best 8-2) might have gone even longer, if the game hadn't been interrupted by a brief rain delay.

Newcomb's excellent outing coincided with Saturday's announcement of pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (triceps issue) going on the 10-day disabled list.

From my perspective, Foltynewicz stands as the Braves' true ace, but maybe this distinction merits further examination.

Here's the tale of the tape between the prospective aces:

FOLTYNEWICZ

5-4

2.16 ERA

1.14 WHIP

94/33 K-BB (79 innings)

10.7 K/9

NEWCOMB

8-2

2.70 ERA

1.18 WHIP

81/36 K-BB (80 innings)

9.11 K/99

For the day, the Braves and Padres (34-38) combined for only nine hits.

The only player to collect two hits for the day: You guessed it—Charlie Culberson ... and his lifetime batting average of .237.

