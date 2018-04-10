ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves are experiencing an amazing turnaround that has spurred memories of the 1991 season, and in fact, many of the elements of this year’s team are the same as that squad 27 years ago.

“There is a contagious energy in that clubhouse,” says 680 The Fan’s Matt Chernoff. “Just like 1991, there’s a great mix of young talent along with seasoned veterans.”

This year’s Braves are the first to win their division since 2013. It is the team’s first playoff appearance in that time after three consecutive 90-loss seasons.

In 1991, the Braves appeared in the World Series after finishing last in the division the previous year. The “Worst to First” Braves lost to the Minnesota Twins in the fall classic.

The success of the 2018 Braves begins with the rapid emergence of young talent like Ronald Acuna Jr., and Ozzie Albies. Add in the veteran bats of players like the always impressive Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis, and you got a valuable mixture of youth and experienced leadership.

ATLANTA BRAVES | Everything you need to know about the upcoming MLB playoffs

“Clutch timely hitting from Freeman and Acuna, and contributions from unexpected players like (Charlie) Culbertson,” are key elements to the team according to 11Alive’s Jeff Hullinger, who is well versed in the history of the Braves.

Like the ’91 team, good young arms have been the staple of the pitching staff. There are younger pitchers like Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb, along with veteran Anibal Sanchez.

And then there is Manager Brian Snitker, a protégé of Bobby Cox, who managed the Braves in 1991.

“He’s a Bobby Cox clone,” says Chernoff. “Like Cox, he is loyal to his players.”

Hullinger says it has created a “lively chemistry” in the clubhouse.

Whether the chemistry is enough to help the team to another World Series is yet to be seen, but it certainly has some fans dreaming of another ’91.

