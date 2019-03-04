Fans of the Atlanta Braves are always on the hunt for more transportation options to SunTrust Park in Cobb County.

The stadium is not near a MARTA station, but the MARTA guide website does offer three options to get to the ballpark for those who don’t want to drive:

1. Uber or Lyft paired with MARTA

This is the fastest way to get to the new Braves stadium unless you live or work nearby. There are three MARTA stations that are all about a 15-minute car ride away (that’s 15 minutes without traffic). Request a car at the Arts Center, Medical Center or Dunwoody station. During rush hour, MARTA recommends using the Medical Center or Dunwoody MARTA stations as they are closer to the stadium.

2. CobbLinc Bus 10

Cobb County’s CobbLinc bus 10 departs from the Arts Center MARTA station and travels near SunTrust Park Monday through Saturday. It is free to transfer from MARTA to CobbLinc, but on the return trip you will need to have at least $2.50 cash value on your Breeze Card. You can add value on your Breeze Card at a MARTA station or online.

Exit the bus at Cobb Parkway and Windy Ridge Parkway near the Taco Bell and KFC, approximately 30 minutes away. From the bus stop, walk 10 minutes up Windy Ridge Parkway and through the Battery to reach one of the stadium entrances (view map).

For more information, see How to Ride CobbLinc.

3. MARTA Bus 12

The longest commute option, MARTA bus 12 departs from the Midtown MARTA station and travels to the Cumberland Mall Transfer Center behind Cumberland Mall. This is a very long bus ride however, approximately 45 minutes. From there, connect with the Cumberland Circular shuttle (blue or green line) to reach the stadium. Shuttles run every 30 minutes.

---

Information provided by MARTAGuide.com