ATLANTA–Hooray for Hollywood!

Now that the Los Angeles Dodgers are the National League West champs, by virtue of Monday's division-title playoff win over the Rockies, the Atlanta Braves finally have a full understanding of their weekly itinerary.

Los Angeles.

The times have not been announced yet, but here's a capsule look at the Braves' NLDS plans:

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISIONAL SERIES (BEST-OF-5)

GAME 1: Atlanta @ Los Angeles (Thursday, Oct. 4)

GAME 2: Atlanta @ Los Angeles (Friday, Oct. 5)

GAME 3: Los Angeles @ Atlanta (Sunday, Oct. 7)

GAME 4: Los Angeles @ Atlanta (Monday, Oct. 8)

GAME 5: Atlanta @ Los Angeles (Wednesday, Oct. 10)

The Braves have yet to formally announce their starting pitcher for the opener, but all signs point to Mike Foltynewicz getting the ball.

Along those lines, Atlanta can expect to encounter three-time NL Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw on Thursday.

