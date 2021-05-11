Joc Pederson's iconic pearls will be displayed at the Hall of Fame

The Baseball Hall of Fame tweeted that it was unboxing some of Pederson's "pearly cargo" Wednesday.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Braves outfielder Joc Pederson's trademark pearl necklace will be on display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York this week.

According to the MLB's website, fans will be able to view Pederson's pearl necklace starting Thursday, Nov. 11 through Saturday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to noon at the museum. The MLB said the opportunity to view the pearl necklace is included in the museum's regular admission price.

After the Braves World Series victory parade, Pederson donated his pearls to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Several other artifacts were also donated to the Hall of Fame Postseason:

Max Fried's spikes worn during Game 6 when he pitched six shutout innings

World Series MVP Jorge Soler's batting helmet

Freddie Freeman's bat used in Game 6

NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario's glove

Braves reliever Will Smith's spikes worn in Game 6

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson's cap worn in Game 6

Braves manager Brian Snitker's jersey worn in Games 1 and 2

Astros manager Dusty Baker's cap

ALCS MVP Yordan Álvarez's batting helmet

In the next few weeks, these and other artifacts are set to go on display in the museum's Autumn Glory Exhibit. Braves' Ozzie Albies base stolen in Game 1 will also be on display at the Hall of Fame's Your Team Today Exhibit.