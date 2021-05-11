Joc Pederson throws signature pearls into crowd at Braves victory parade

The pearls have become a staple of Joc Pederson's look.

ATLANTA — The crowd is on fire at the start of the Braves victory parade on Friday afternoon.

The team kicked off the World Series win celebration in the heart of the city.

Alongside his fellow champion teammates, Braves outfielder Joc Pederson stood atop an open-top bus basking in the festivities, smoking a cigar and throwing out "pearls" to fans in the streets.

Pederson's pearls became a staple of the player's look over the course of the Braves' road to the World Series, first catching audiences' attention in the NLCS playoff.

His gameday jewelry of choice started out as a look he didn't think much of, and it's now a signature accessory for the star Braves player.