Braves legend John Smoltz making mark in broadcast booth during World Series

Smoltz is paired with Joe Buck for the FOX television broadcast.

ATLANTA — As the Atlanta Braves play the Houston Astros in the World Series, one voice ringing out over the broadcasts is a very familiar one to Braves fans.

John Smoltz, a legendary pitcher for the team, is in the FOX broadcast booth calling games.

Smoltz has been with FOX Sports for a while, and called the World Series before, but this is obviously his first time calling the World Series games of a team he spent the overwhelming bulk of a Hall of Fame career with.

The 54-year-old spent two decades with the Braves during his playing career, from 1988-2008. He formed one prong of Atlanta's legendary trio of Hall of Fame starters, with Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine, back in the 90s.

Smoltz himself played in five World Series as a Brave, winning the 1995 championship.

His numbers in that time were astounding - 210 wins, 3,011 strikeouts, a 3.26 ERA, eight All-Star selections and the 1996 NL Cy Young Award. They rightfully earned him induction into the Hall of Fame on his first try with voters back in 2015.

Now he's an announcer, and FOX Sports notes that since joining the broadcast in 2014, he has - with Buck - "been the voice of the Fall Classic" since he started calling the World Series in 2016.

Thanks to the length of his career, there's also been a fun fact floating around this postseason related to Smoltz: One of his teammates, at one point or another during his career, appeared in every World Series from 1982-2019.