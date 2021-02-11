WATCH | Braves fans react inside Truist Park to Jorge Soler's home run

The team is holding a watch party inside the ballpark for Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

ATLANTA — The Braves are looking to secure their first World Series championship in 26 years tonight in Houston, and Jorge Soler put them within reach.

There's still a long way to go, but Soler's titanic third-inning home run made it 3-0 and sent Braves fans everywhere into wild celebrations.

That includes at the Braves' home stadium, Truist Park. The team is hosting a watch party on Tuesday night for Game 6, and 11Alive's camera inside the stadium caught the moment Soler went yard.

It was something to behold.

SOLER POWER OUT OF THE STADIUM!!! pic.twitter.com/DnmhWYDsZR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 3, 2021

And here's our reaction video from inside Truist:

A couple innings later, Dansby Swanson added to the Braves' lead with another home run, making it 5-0.

Braves fans won't want to get ahead of themselves - certainly not after a 4-0 lead quickly evaporated in Game 5.