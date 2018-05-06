Atlanta Braves pitcher Julio Teheran was forced into an early exit on Monday, after reportedly suffering a contusion on his right thumb.

The timing of Teheran's scuffed-up or jammed thumb coincided with the Braves' downfall in their 11-4 loss to the San Diego Padres.

Heading into the bottom of the 5th, Atlanta only trailed 3-2 when Teheran walked San Diego's Jose Pirela to lead off the inning.

After leaving the mound, the Padres quickly erupted for seven runs against Luis Gohara–the result of one single, one sacrifice fly, one triple and four doubles (including three straight).

The @Braves training staff is out to check on Julio Teheran's right hand. They determined his is okay to continue in the game. #Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/xGrVT0S9RM — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 5, 2018

When the damage was done, the Padres owned a 10-2 lead and subsequently cruised to victory.

The loss shrunk Atlanta's lead in the National League East to just one game (over Washington); but it could have a greater long-term effect on the Braves (35-25), if Teheran's absence extends beyond the realm of missing one or two starts.

Monday's effort was Teheran's shortest stint on the mound since April 27. In the month of May, the Braves right-hander accounted for three wins and 25 strikeouts over 37 innings (six starts), along with a 3.65 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and an opponents' batting average of .197.

Heading into the season, Teheran was viewed as the Braves' undisputed ace; but in recent weeks, that distinction has subtly shifted to either Mike Foltynewicz (5-3, 2.22 ERA, 80/30 K-BB) or Sean Newcomb (6-1, 2.73 ERA, 64/30 K-BB).

