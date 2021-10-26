Who is Keke Palmer?

As Game 1 began in Houston, Keke Palmer sang the National Anthem

HOUSTON — All eyes on the World Series as the Atlanta Braves takes on the Houston Astros.

While her vocals were highlighted on the national stage, Palmer is also an actress. She's known for her roles in movies like Akeelah and the Bee and Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion.

She was also was a host on the Good Morning America talk show, "Strahan, Sara, & Keke."

Many people took to social medial after she sang The Star-Spangled Banner. Below are some of the reactions.

I was so happy to see Keke Palmer do the national anthem! You did amazing @KekePalmer !! 👏🏼😆 — ali. (@alifaye988) October 26, 2021

The Atlanta Braves are making their first appearance in the World Series since 1999. The Houston Astros, however, are making their third appearance in the Fall Classic in just the past five seasons.

It's a momentous occasion for Atlanta, which last won a World Series in 1995. The Braves had to beat the fearsome Los Angeles Dodgers to get to this point - and had to overcome the ghosts of last year, when they blew a 3-1 lead in the NLCS to L.A. and missed out on the World Series.

That spawned the #KillTheNarrative rallying cry - which will return for the World Series, with the Astros considered fairly strong favorites over the Braves.