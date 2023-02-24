'A dream come true' | Former Gwinnett Stripers announcer Kevin Kraus the next 'Voice of the Braves'

Kevin Kraus will be the new public address announcer for the Braves after a 10 year run with the Gwinnett Stripers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — When fans catch the Braves in April for their home opener, something might sound a little different.

The Atlanta Braves just annouced their new "Voice of the Braves" Friday.

Kevin Kraus was the public address announcer for the Braves Triple-A affiliate Gwinnett Stripers for the past 10 years and was a Georgia Bulldog graduate in 2011.

He was selected out of 500 hopefuls for the position. The Bethlehem native was surprised to hear about the news of his new announcing gig over a video call.

Kraus called it “a dream come true."

He has also worked in the Metro-Atlanta sports community in various PA Announcer roles including at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, the Atlanta Gladiators, and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Most recently, Kraus acted as the voice of Rugby ATL, Atlanta’s Major League Rugby team.

The search for to find the new Braves PA announcer started last October.

The open position comes in the wake of the unexpected death of longtime fan-favorite public address announcer Casey Motter in June of last year.

Last week, Braves fans voted for their favorite PA Announcer finalist, which counted as one of eight total votes on the Braves PA Selection Committee.

Kraus was a finalist with Chris Litton and Larry Gardner. Hear Kraus at his first game with the Braves behind the microphone April 6.

The MLB team will be playing the San Diego Padres at 7:20 p.m. that day.

BELOW | Watch Kevin Kraus audition