Braves, Dodgers set for just 2nd NLCS Game 7 in 15 seasons

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are set for just the second Game 7 in the NL Championship Series in 15 seasons.

LA forced the deciding game with a second straight victory, 3-1. Ian Anderson will start for Atlanta against Tony Gonsolin in a matchup of rookies.

This is the first time both league championship series have gone the distance since 2004.

Tampa Bay and Houston played the deciding game in the ALCS later Saturday night.

Seager homers again, Dodgers force NLCS Game 7 with 3-1 win

Corey Seager and Justin Turner hit back-to-back homers in the first, Walker Buehler threw six scoreless innings and the Dodgers forced a Game 7 in the National League Championship Series with a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Los Angeles avoided elimination for the second time in less than 24 hours. Seager also homered twice in their 7-3 win in Game 5.

The Dodgers will try Sunday to get to their third World Series in four years. Atlanta hasn't been to a World Series since 1999.