Who is Lauren Alaina | Country music star who is singing National Anthem at Game 5 of World Series

The 26-year-old from Rossville, Georgia, most notably became a star as the runner-up on the tenth season of American Idol in 2011.

It won't be her first time on big stage. It won't even be her first time at Truist Park. But for the hometown girl, it'll be a special moment.

Georgia's own Lauren Alaina is singing the National Anthem ahead of World Series Game 5 Sunday night at Truist Park between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves.

She quickly became a household name, touring with some of the biggest country acts, including Jason Aldean in 2018. That's when Alaina last played at Truist Park (then known as SunTrust Park), home of the Atlanta Braves.

You may also recognize Alaina from another popular television show. She was on the 28th season of Dancing With the Stars in 2019 where she finished in fourth place.

Alaina has released three studio albums, including Wildflower (2011), Road Less Traveled (2017) and Sitting Pretty on Top of the World (2021). She has won numerous awards of the years.