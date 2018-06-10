ATLANTA–Good evening, and welcome to 11Alive Sports' real-time blog for Game 2 of Braves vs. Dodgers, comprising the National League Divisional Series.

Tonight's pitching matchup–Anibal Sanchez (7-6, 2.83 ERA, 1.08 WHIP) vs. Clayton Kershaw (9-5, 2.73 ERA, 1.04 WHIP).

Here's the starting lineup for the Braves:

1. LF Ronald Acuna Jr.

2. 3B Johan Camargo

3. 1B Freddie Freeman

4. RF Nick Markakis

5. C Kurt Suzuki

6. 2B Ozzie Albies

7. CF Ender Inciarte

8. SS Charlie Culberson

9. P Mike Foltynewicz

9:52 p.m. EST

Freddie Freeman's diving snag near first base prevents the Dodgers from sparking a rally off Anibal Sanchez.

9:57 p.m. EST

Well, so much for Freeman's defensive snare leading to something good. Manny Machado launches a two-run homer off Sanchez, a play that eerily reminiscent to last night's first-inning flop.

DODGERS 2, BRAVES 0

10:11 p.m. EST

An out-of-state friend just texted, "Will the Braves score a run this series?"

It was an obvious comment made in jest; at the same time, Atlanta's penchant for regularly going 1-2-3 on offense doesn't represent a good look nationally.

10:14 p.m. EST

Anibal Sanchez's deliberate leg kick paves the way for Cody Bellinger to steal second base in the second inning.

10:17 p.m. EST

Catcher Kurt Suzuki got crossed up on Sanchez's low fastball. It's amazing these things don't happen more in baseball.

INSANE STAT from the #FOXSports announcers: The Machado dinger was the first off Anibal Sanchez in his 13-year career -- when pitching from a 3-0 count. WOW! #Braves #Dodgers #ChopOn #BravesCountry pic.twitter.com/DA49wL1FTG — 11Alive Sports (@11AliveSports) October 6, 2018

10:20 p.m. EST

Sanchez initially struggles against Kershaw, the hitter. But as the at-bat got to the point of Pitch #8, Sanchez tossed a perfect inside fastball for strike three!

DODGERS 2, BRAVES 0

10:27 p.m. EST

Ronald Acuna Jr., who led the game off with a double, gets some good wood on Kershaw's delivery ... but it ends up as a harmless fly ball to left field.

Another nine-pitch inning for Kershaw.

And that makes nine straight Braves retired in order.

DODGERS 2, BRAVES 0

10:33 p.m. EST

Sanchez responds to Kershaw's run ... but posting his own 1-2-3 inning.

DODGERS 2, BRAVES 0

10:37 p.m. EST

Johan Camargo dives into first base on a bang-bang play; and with that, double jeopardy occurs.

a) Camargo was called out by the umpires.

b) He hurried into the locker room (from the dugout), seemingly to get treatment on his injured hand.

10:40 p.m. EST

Meanwhile, back at the ranch ... 12 straight Braves batters have been retired.

DODGERS 2, BRAVES 0

Camargo... — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) October 6, 2018

10:48 p.m. EST

The Dodgers are running wild on the tandem of Sanchez and Suzuki. Ugh.

In fact, for this series alone, Los Angeles has already stolen five bags.

10:50 p.m. EST

Acuna's diving catch of a low liner to left field halts yet another Dodgers rally. Great play ... but it will mean nothing, if the Braves can't score any runs.

DODGERS 2, BRAVES 0

10:58 p.m. EST

Ender Inciarte breaks up Kershaw's dominant streak by collecting an infield single.

11:01 p.m. EST

Charlie Culberson grounds into a harmless fielder's choice to end the inning.

DODGERS 2, BRAVES 0

11:05 p.m. EST

Sanchez grooves a fastball right down the middle ... and Yasmani Grandal responds by crushing a solo homer to right field.

Ugly, ugly, ugly.

DODGERS 3, BRAVES 0

