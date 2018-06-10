ATLANTA–Good evening, and welcome to 11Alive Sports' real-time blog for Game 2 of Braves vs. Dodgers, comprising the National League Divisional Series.
Tonight's pitching matchup–Anibal Sanchez (7-6, 2.83 ERA, 1.08 WHIP) vs. Clayton Kershaw (9-5, 2.73 ERA, 1.04 WHIP).
Here's the starting lineup for the Braves:
1. LF Ronald Acuna Jr.
2. 3B Johan Camargo
3. 1B Freddie Freeman
4. RF Nick Markakis
5. C Kurt Suzuki
6. 2B Ozzie Albies
7. CF Ender Inciarte
8. SS Charlie Culberson
9. P Mike Foltynewicz
CLEMONS: Everything you need to know about the Braves/MLB Playoffs
9:52 p.m. EST
Freddie Freeman's diving snag near first base prevents the Dodgers from sparking a rally off Anibal Sanchez.
9:57 p.m. EST
Well, so much for Freeman's defensive snare leading to something good. Manny Machado launches a two-run homer off Sanchez, a play that eerily reminiscent to last night's first-inning flop.
DODGERS 2, BRAVES 0
10:11 p.m. EST
An out-of-state friend just texted, "Will the Braves score a run this series?"
It was an obvious comment made in jest; at the same time, Atlanta's penchant for regularly going 1-2-3 on offense doesn't represent a good look nationally.
10:14 p.m. EST
Anibal Sanchez's deliberate leg kick paves the way for Cody Bellinger to steal second base in the second inning.
10:17 p.m. EST
Catcher Kurt Suzuki got crossed up on Sanchez's low fastball. It's amazing these things don't happen more in baseball.
10:20 p.m. EST
Sanchez initially struggles against Kershaw, the hitter. But as the at-bat got to the point of Pitch #8, Sanchez tossed a perfect inside fastball for strike three!
DODGERS 2, BRAVES 0
10:27 p.m. EST
Ronald Acuna Jr., who led the game off with a double, gets some good wood on Kershaw's delivery ... but it ends up as a harmless fly ball to left field.
Another nine-pitch inning for Kershaw.
And that makes nine straight Braves retired in order.
DODGERS 2, BRAVES 0
10:33 p.m. EST
Sanchez responds to Kershaw's run ... but posting his own 1-2-3 inning.
DODGERS 2, BRAVES 0
10:37 p.m. EST
Johan Camargo dives into first base on a bang-bang play; and with that, double jeopardy occurs.
a) Camargo was called out by the umpires.
b) He hurried into the locker room (from the dugout), seemingly to get treatment on his injured hand.
10:40 p.m. EST
Meanwhile, back at the ranch ... 12 straight Braves batters have been retired.
DODGERS 2, BRAVES 0
10:48 p.m. EST
The Dodgers are running wild on the tandem of Sanchez and Suzuki. Ugh.
In fact, for this series alone, Los Angeles has already stolen five bags.
10:50 p.m. EST
Acuna's diving catch of a low liner to left field halts yet another Dodgers rally. Great play ... but it will mean nothing, if the Braves can't score any runs.
DODGERS 2, BRAVES 0
10:58 p.m. EST
Ender Inciarte breaks up Kershaw's dominant streak by collecting an infield single.
11:01 p.m. EST
Charlie Culberson grounds into a harmless fielder's choice to end the inning.
DODGERS 2, BRAVES 0
11:05 p.m. EST
Sanchez grooves a fastball right down the middle ... and Yasmani Grandal responds by crushing a solo homer to right field.
Ugly, ugly, ugly.
DODGERS 3, BRAVES 0