ATLANTA–Welcome to 11Alive Sports' real-time blog for Game 4 of the National League Division Series, pitting the Dodgers (up 2-1) and the home-standing Braves.

Today's pitching matchup has Mike Foltynewicz (only two innings of work in Game 1) taking on left-hander Rich Hill.

The Monday stakes are similar to last night's 6-5 thriller in favor of the Braves:

Los Angeles would clinch a berth in the NL championship round with a win today; and an Atlanta victory would force a winner-take-all Game 5 for Wednesday (in L.A.).

Here's the starting lineup for the Braves:

1. LF Ronald Acuna Jr.

2. 2B Ozzie Albies

3. 1B Freddie Freeman

4. RF Nick Markakis

5. 3B Johan Camargo

6. C Tyler Flowers

7. CF Ender Inciarte

8. SS Charlie Culberson

9. P Mike Foltynewicz

4:38 p.m. EST

With two outs in the 1st, Foltynewicz commits a tactical error by floating an 88-mph slider over the plate to Manny Machado ... who raked it in for an RBI double.

DODGERS 1, BRAVES 0

4:50 p.m. EST

The Braves threatened to score in the bottom of the first inning, getting two runners on base. But Johan Camargo didn't demonstrate much patient at the plate, popping out in foul territory on the first pitch.

DODGERS 1, BRAVES 0

4:58 p.m. EST

For the second time today, Ronald Acuna has difficulty picking up the flight of a batted ball ... resulting in a bloop single for Yasiel Puig.

5:01 p.m. EST

Foltynewicz gets out of a two-out, two-on jam by striking out Joc Pederson with a filthy slider. Crisis averted.

DODGERS 1, BRAVES 0

5:08 p.m. EST

It's fair to wonder about crowd noise during the 4:30 p.m. window, a time typically reserved for major traffic jams in Atlanta.

But SunTrust Park seems to be sufficiently packed–which can be tricky to pull off so early in the day, factoring in the allure of The Battery.

5:15 p.m. EST

Sports Illustrated baseball writer and FOX Sports dugout analyst Tom Verducci (a former SI colleague of mine) just revealed that Foltynewicz has an index card full of crib-sheet notes on various Dodgers batters.

It appears to be crucial to the pitcher's success, as Foltynewicz has already struck out four hitters.

DODGERS 1, BRAVES 0

5:23 p.m. EST

Rich Hill bedazzles Acuna with a perfectly placed breaking pitch for strike three.

5:27 p.m. EST

An Albies infield single and Freddie Freeman walk has the Braves in prime pouncing position ...

5:28 p.m. EST

... but yet another two-out infield popout has curtailed the Braves' chances of knotting the score at 1.

For this sequence, Hill unloaded a nasty drop-down off-speed pitch to Nick Markakis, who hit a harmless bloop to third base.

DODGERS 1, BRAVES 0

5:32 p.m. EST

Freeman uses every bit of his 6-foot-4 frame–and then some–to register a putout on Keke Hernandez's ground ball to shortstop.

A bang-bang play at first ... but another out for Atlanta.

5:39 p.m. EST

Foltynewicz burns a few extra pitches against his pitching counterpart Hill, who holds strong with five consecutive foul balls.

But in the end, the Braves pitcher secures the strikeout to end the fourth inning.

DODGERS 1, BRAVES 0

5:48 p.m. EST

Back-to-back walks (Camargo, Flowers) puts Rich Hill into yet another dicey situation.

5:53 p.m. EST

Braves skipper Brian Snitker pulls Foltynewicz with two runners on base ... and Kurt Suzuki comes through with a super-clutch, two-run single to left field.

BRAVES 2, DODGERS 1

