Braves' Marcell Ozuna arrested by Sandy Springs Police, jail records show

The arrest comes just days after the team announced he would be out for weeks recovering from two fractured fingers, injuries he suffered in Tuesday's game.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Braves star player has been arrested and taken to Fulton County Jail, Saturday, according to the jail's online database.

The database shows that Marcell Idelfonso Ozuna has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault - strangulation and a misdemeanor first offense of battery - family violence.

11Alive has reached out to the Sandy Springs Police Department for comment on the arrest as they're listed as the arresting agency.

The Atlanta Braves issued a statement late Saturday evening reading:

"We learned of Marcell Ozuna's arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the Commissioner's Office. The Braves fully support Major League Baseball's policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form. Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries into the matter should be referred to the Office of the Commissioner."

Ozuna was signed to a four-year, $64 million contract in February. The deal also included a fifth-year club option at $16 million or a $1 million buyout, guaranteeing him $65 million.