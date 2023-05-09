Braves player Marcell Ozuna pleads no contest in DUI case, records show

This is Ozuna's second arrest while signed with the Atlanta Braves.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORCROSS, Ga. — After being accused of driving under the influence, Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will have to pay a $1,000 fine.

Records show Ozuna entered a no contest plea in Norcross Municipal Court.

The professional baseball player was arrested in Norcross last August. An incident report said the officer, who arrested Ozuna, had to drive 90 mph just to catch up to him in an area where the speed limit was 30 mph. Ozuna was also driving in both lanes, records show.

"The driver immediately stated 'Sorry, sorry, I'm Ozuna from the Braves,'" the incident report read, once he was pulled over. Police noted he had "red and watery eyes" and smelled of alcohol.

The interaction was filmed on an officer's bodycam video.

Video revealed he didn't want to submit a breath sample during the traffic stop. He was administered field sobriety tests.

"I cannot do that," he said in the video.

Ozuna was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail, accused of reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane, according to the court traffic citation and summons.

As a result of his plea, he will have to pay a $1,000 fine.

This is the MLB player's second arrest while playing with the Braves. He was arrested on felony assault in 2021 after Sandy Springs Police said he strangled his wife. Those charges were dropped. Ozuna was placed on leave and was retroactively suspended by the MLB for the final 20 games of the season.