Braves announce 8-year contract for Matt Olson

Olson spoke to Atlanta media for the first time on Tuesday at the team's Spring Training facility in Florida.

ATLANTA — BREAKING UPDATE: The Braves announced they had signed Olson to an 8-year contract worth $168 million before his press conference.

The press conference has concluded

New Braves first baseman Matt Olson will speak with reporters Tuesday, his first comments to local media since his trade to Atlanta on Monday.

The Braves sent four of their top prospects to the Oakland A's for Olson, a 2021 All-Star whose arrival all but guarantees Freddie Freeman will sign as a free agent somewhere else.

Olson's press availability, scheduled for 1 p.m.

Olson hasn't yet spoken to local Atlanta reports, but did speak to Bay Area media who were with the A's in Arizona for Spring Training.

In comments Monday, he addressed the prospect of replacing a Braves club legend like Freeman.

"I'm just gonna go out there and do what Matt Olson does. It's a tough guy to come in and fill the shoes, obviously, the guy has been doing it for so long - shoot probably 10 years now, career .300 hitter, like I said hell of a hitter," Olson said. "But I wanna do what I can to step in, make it a smooth transition from not having a guy like that around and see what I can do to add to the team."