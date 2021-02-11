Who's the Braves starting pitcher for Game 6 of World Series?

Left-hander Max Fried will be the Braves' starting pitcher for Game 6 of World Series

ATLANTA — The Braves will start Max Fried Tuesday as they head into Game 6 of the World Series.

Atlanta is currently leading 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Fried will be looking to bounce back after he struggled in Game 5 of the NLCS and Game 2 of the World Series - both Braves' losses. The left hander was one of the team's de facto ace during the regular season, and had a strong postseason record before he scuffled in his last two starts.

Whether he can regain his best stuff may be the deciding factor tonight.

Atlanta as a team has yet to lose consecutive games this postseason.

On last Tuesday, the Braves took Game 1 with a pair of home runs and scattered insurance runs, lifting them to a 6-2 win over the Astros. However, Game 2 went in a different direction for the Braves, as the Astros won by a final score of 7-2. The Braves rallied Friday night in their home ballpark to a 2-0 final score. And on Saturday, an astonishing comeback led to a 3-2 victory for the Braves.

Game 5 started with excitement when Adam Duvall hit a grand slam in the first inning. However, Houston gained momentum and came back to win 9-5 over the Braves.

After disappointment, the Braves are back at Minute Maid Park in Houston looking to clinch the World Series in Game 6 Tuesday night. The game is set to start at 8:09 p.m. ET. (7:09 p.m. Central Time).

The last time the Atlanta Braves won the World Series title was in 1995.

ABOUT MAX FRIED

- Max Fried was born on January 18, 1994 in Santa Monica, Calif. He currently lives in Nevada.

- He has played his entire career with the Braves and was acquired in a trade with San Diego in 2014. He was committed to playing at UCLA but opted to sign an MLB contract instead.

- In 2021, Fried went 14-7 with a 3.04 ERA in 28 games. His career postseason record is 1-2.

WORLD SERIES - GAME 6 INFORMATION