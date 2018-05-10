The Atlanta Braves might be in trouble here.

For the National League Divisional Series opener on Thursday, Atlanta incurred a humbling 6-0 defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers, mustering only six hits in a quick-moving, yet equally confounding game that had a must-have feel to it earlier in the night.

Why is that? Well, with the Dodgers saving three-time NL Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw for Game 2, the Braves were essentially under the gun to win the opener—knowing they'll likely be prohibitive underdogs come Friday night.

And now, an 0-2 start for the NLDS round seems probable, if not inevitable.

Yes, Kershaw has had his struggles during postseason play through the years. But there's nothing to suggest he'll come out flat Friday, amid the prospect of pushing the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

Here's why:

**In the 2013 NLDS versus Atlanta, Kershaw surrendered just one run over 13 dominant innings (two starts), registering 18 strikeouts to just four walks.

**Of his last nine postseason appearances, Kershaw has a respectable 3.55 ERA, but it doesn't compare to the opponents' batting average of .184 during that same stretch.

Regarding Thursday's game, there's not much to celebrate on Atlanta's end:

a) Starter Mike Foltynewicz was shaky out of the box, surrendering a leadoff homer to Joc Pederson in the first inning.

b) One frame later, after Foltynewicz had seemingly calmed down from the playoff-debut jitters, a hit batsman (Pederson) and walk (Justin Turner) with two outs set the stage for the game's seminal moment:

With a 1-0 count, Muncy launched a three-run homer to center field, eliciting a thunderous roar from the Dodger Stadium crowd.

It also visibly aggravated Foltynewicz, who knew he had squandered a golden opportunity to escape the second inning unscathed.

c) In the top of the 3rd, Braves manager Brian Snitker allowed Foltynewicz to bat, even though he had already planned to let rookie southpaw Sean Newcomb enter in a relief role.

It was a curious decision, since Atlanta needed offense at this point.

Of course, when voicing displeasure with the strategic move, a number of Braves fans on Twitter were quick to defend Snitker, claiming the manager was merely saving the bench for the latter innings.

Over time, this would prove to be a fruitless decision.

d) Atlanta registered only four hits on the night, with none of the batters tallying multiple hits.

e) Tyler Flowers, who made sabermetric sense as the starting catcher for Game 1, based on his strong numbers against left-handed pitching, was a flop on this night.

Flowers struck out in each of his first three at-bats.

f) \Ronald Acuna Jr. didn't collect a hit Thursday; and upon reaching base, the prospective NL Rookie of the Year was thrown out during a hit-and-run attempt at second base.

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISIONAL SERIES (BEST-OF-5)

GAME 1: Dodgers 6, Braves 0

GAME 2: Braves @ Dodgers (Friday)

GAME 3: Dodgers @ Braves (Sunday)

GAME 4: Dodgers @ Braves (Monday)*

GAME 5: Braves @ Dodgers*

