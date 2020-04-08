Brutal night: Soroka out for season, Mets beat Braves 7-2

Mike Soroka went down in the third inning with a torn Achilles, a huge blow to the two-time defending NL East champions.

ATLANTA — Jacob deGrom struck out a season-high 10 in six innings and the New York Mets ended a five-game skid Monday night with a 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

But the game was overshadowed by a season-ending injury to Braves ace Mike Soroka. He went down in the third inning with a torn Achilles, a huge blow to the two-time defending NL East champions.