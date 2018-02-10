Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig just dropped a challenge to the people of Atlanta, thus begging the question:

Will the Braves pick it up?

While celebrating the Dodgers' sixth consecutive National League West title on Monday, by virtue of the club's division-title playoff win over Colorado, the charismatic, quirky and outspoken Puig made the following prediction for the upcoming National League Divisional Series with the Braves—and beyond.

Four quick questions come to mind:

a) Did Puig appropriately acknowledge Atlanta with the "I see you soon, baby" declaration?

Probably.

b) Is Puig already looking past the Braves and into the NL Championship Series, due to L.A.'s head-to-head edge of 5-2 for the season?

Perhaps.

c) Was Puig's bold prediction fueled by celebratory champagne and the beer cans in his hand?

Most likely.

d) Should the Braves take the Cuban-born outfielder's happy boast with a grain of salt?

Uh, no.

Here's why: If anything, Atlanta's deep corps of young stars (Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Mike Foltynewicz, Johan Camargo, Ender Inciarte, Touki Toussaint, etc.) should embrace the gauntlet thrown down by Puig—even if his claims were made in jest.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Simply put, the Braves, along with the city of Atlanta, need a common enemy for the upcoming series with the Dodgers, something more sustainable than fearing Clayton Kershaw for Games 1 and 5, or hoping L.A. closer Kenley Jansen loses more zip on his fastball.

Anything to change the narrative of the Braves playing with proverbial 'house money' this fall, since Atlanta ostensibly should be an annual championship contender for the next five to seven years.

As such, there's seemingly no immediate pressure or urgency to beat the Dodgers. Now.

Well, if there needs to be a change in attitude here, who better to play the foil than Puig?

CLEMONS: Playoff primer--everything you need to know about the MLB playoffs

When Puig entered the big leagues at age 22 (2013), he was quickly lauded for his athleticism, elite-level arm strength and prodigious raw power.

His rags-to-riches story of relocating to this country (defecting from Cuba) even became a major discussion point in sports-media circles.

There were also predictions of multiple MVPs before turning 30 years old ... even though the southern California area already had someone fitting that description (Mike Trout).

Soon thereafter, Puig struggled to find a regular spot in the Dodgers' outfielder for 2015 and '16, falling immensely short of the earlier expectations.

The belief back then: Too many erratic outfield adventures, too many long stretches of vulnerability at the plate.

Fast forward to the present: Puig has quietly found his rhythm over the last two seasons, averaging 26 homers, 68 RBI, 66 runs, 15 steals and an on-base percentage near .340; and now, he's trying to help the Dodgers capture their first World Series championship in 30 years.

The Braves and Dodgers launch Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday night.

© 2018 WXIA