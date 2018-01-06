ATLANTA—For the second time in a week, the Atlanta Braves ceded the top spot in the National League East to a red-hot challenger.

And once again, Atlanta exercised zero patience with the initial giveaway, taking back first-place honors just 24 hours later.

This is how you remain competitive in one of baseball's most tightly packed divisions. Even when things go wrong for a day or two ... the true momentum lies with the next day's starting pitcher.

In the Braves' case, we're talking about Thursday starter Sean Newcomb.

For his team's 4-2 victory at SunTrust Park, thus snapping the Washington Nationals' six-game winning streak, the sleek southpaw surrendered just two runs and four hits over seven innings.

As such, Newcomb also became the first Atlanta pitcher to reach six wins for the season.

It also marked a return to normalcy for Newcomb. Even when counting last week's so-so effort against the Red Sox, the rookie has impressively notched at least six innings in seven of his last eight outings; and during this span, Newcomb's seasonal ERA has substantially dropped from 4.02 to 2.73.

Would it be a stretch to call Newcomb the Braves' best pitcher to date? Absolutely not, when factoring in the following stat:

Of his six starts since May 2, including last week's three-inning clunker, Newcomb boasts a scintillating ERA of 1.54.

Regarding Thursday's studious effort, Newcomb gave up one run in the first inning; but soon after that, he buckled down against the formidable Nationals, retiring 14 of his final 15 batters for the night.

Newcomb even aided the offense at the plate. In the second inning, and following a pair of doubles from Nick Markakis and Preston Tucker, Newcomb's fielder's-choice grounder enabled Tyler Flowers to score.

It also gave the Braves their first lead, 2-1.

Atlanta would add on two vital runs in the third and seventh innings, respectively.

In the 3rd, a single-double combination from Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman placed the Braves back in the lead; and in the 7th, Albies' RBI double to deep right field (scoring Ender Inciarte) boosted the club's advantage to two runs.

Newcomb's only real shortcoming for the night? He struck out only two Nats. But that pedestrian figure was overshadowed by the dual memories of the Braves re-taking the NL East lead (1/2-game lead) ... along with the thrill of seeing Atlanta relievers Daniel Winkler and Arodys Vizcaino (10 saves on the year) cumulatively punch out five Washington hitters in the final two frames.

The Braves (33-23) will host the 32-23 Nationals again on Friday night. The probable starters: Mike Foltynewicz versus Stephen Strasburg.

