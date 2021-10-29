Hank Aaron's son to throw World Series first pitch, Braves honor the MLB legend

Hall of Famer Hank Aaron will be honored in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series.

ATLANTA — The National League Champion Atlanta Braves and the American League Champion Houston Astros will go toe-to-toe in Game three of the 2021 World Series Fri. Oct. 29 for the 117th Fall Classic.

As Atlanta's own Truist Park prepares to host the event, one number is drawing attention above all others – No. 44. Venerably painted on the field, MLB legend Hank Aaron's player number is on full display.

The No. 44 has been on display within the Truist Park center field all season, a powerful reminder of the Hall of Famer who passed away on Jan. 22. Now Major League Baseball has announced that the first World Series game to grace Atlanta since 1999 will feature a pregame tribute to the baseball legend, as well as a ceremonial first pitch from Aaron's family.

A video, totaling 2:30 minutes, will air inside Truist Park and live on FOX to honor Aaron. Following the video, his children – Hank Jr., Gaile, Dorinda, and Lary – will be accompanied by Billy Aaron for an on-field recognition. Following that, Hank Jr. will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Early Friday, the Atlanta Braves and MLB also hosted a community event within the Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron New Beginnings Academy to stock the school's food pantry, provide clothing and necessitates for the community closet, provide lunch and distribute fresh produce.