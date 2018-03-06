ATLANTA -- A Tennessee high school catcher and fan of the Atlanta Braves will get the chance to announce Atlanta's first selection in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft.

Braves officials said 16-year-old Luke Terry, from Cornersville, Tenn., had his right arm amputated when he was just 19 months old.

This past school year, he helped his Cornersville High baseball team complete the season with a 17-12 record.

Luke even got the chance to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a Braves home game in June 2017.

Now he will get the chance to announce Atlanta's first selection in the Draft! The Draft begins Monday, June 4. The Braves hold the eighth pick in the first round and the sixth pick in the second round

Monday’s portion of the Draft will run through the second round. The three-day event will continue Tuesday with rounds 3-10, while rounds 11-40 will be held on Wednesday.

Luke is a lifelong Braves fan and his favorite player is Dansby Swanson.

