As the Atlanta Braves ring another season with their home opener (tonight vs. the Cubs), 11Alive Sports offers a countdown of the 10 most infamous celebrity first pitches in recent memory.

It's worth noting: Not all of these ignominious moments occurred on Opening Day, but this marks the perfect time to celebrate other people's imperfections ... when faced with the seemingly simple notion of tossing a baseball 45 feet, without incident.

While being photographed by hundreds ... with 45,000 people in the stands.

No pressure, huh?

CLICK HERE FOR THE BRAVES FAN'S GUIDE TO OPENING NIGHT

One last thing: When we say celebrities, we're generally talking about athletes, politicians, actors, musicians, performing artists or special guests at a certain ballpark.

Enjoy!

RELATED

#10 – RAPPER SNOOP DOGG (PADRES)

#9 – BASKETBALL ICON MICHAEL JORDAN (CUBS)

#8 – PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA (NATIONALS)

#7 – OLYMPIC SPRINTING CHAMPION CARL LEWIS (MARINERS)

SKINNY: As bad as that was on Lewis' pitching end ... it still doesn't compare to the mother of all bad celebrity renditions of our national anthem.

Check this out!

#6 – FORMER CINCINNATI MAYOR MARK MALLORY (REDS)

#5 – NBA STAR JOHN WALL (NATIONALS)

#4 – POP SINGER CARLY RAE JEPSEN (RAYS)

#3 – HOWARD STERN REGULAR BABABOOEY/GARY DELL'ABATE (METS)

#2 – RAPPER 50 CENT (METS)

#1 – JORDAN LEANDRE (NATIONALS)

SKINNY: Technically, Leandre (a pediatric care survivor) shouldn't warrant the celebrity-level scrutiny here.

Unfortunately for him, though, you can't have a countdown of this magnitude ... without including Leandre's humorous contribution.

Our only warning here: Keep your eye on the ball!