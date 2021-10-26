x
Atlanta Braves

Ozzie Albies won everyone in America a taco in Game 1 of the World Series

The Braves second baseman triggered Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion early in the World Series.

ATLANTA — It's way too early to tell if the Braves will win Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night, but they've already won the hearts - and stomachs - of America.

Braves' second baseman Ozzie Albies got on base following Jorge Soler's leadoff home run and then made a successful steal of second base. That triggered Taco Bell's annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion, getting everyone in America a free taco.

"Taco bout a fire start," MLB tweeted of the moment.

Taco Bell also got in on the fun, quote tweeting MLB's post with: "Diablo even." (That's a reference to their Diablo hot sauce.)

It's been an ideal start for the Braves to Game 1 at Houston's Minute Maid Park. Albies, after getting to second, came around to score on Austin Riley's double to make it 2-0 Atlanta.

Starting pitcher Charlie Morton then got out of a tough bases loaded jam in the bottom of the first to preserve the lead.

It's a momentous occasion for Atlanta, which last won a World Series in 1995. The Braves had to beat the fearsome Los Angeles Dodgers to get to this point - and had to overcome the ghosts of last year, when they blew a 3-1 lead in the NLCS to L.A. and missed out on the World Series.

That spawned the #KillTheNarrative rallying cry - which will return for the World Series, with the Astros considered fairly strong favorites over the Braves.

