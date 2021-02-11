America, it's almost time to cash in on your free taco courtesy of Ozzie Albies

Winner, winner tacos for dinner! Ozzie Albies stole a taco for all of America, and we are eternally grateful.

ATLANTA — Remember when Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies stole a base (and subsequently our hearts and stomachs) in Game 1 of the World Series? That steal triggered Taco Bell's annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion and it's time to cash in.

Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos® Locos Tacos on Thursday, Nov. 4, courtesy of Albies. The promotion runs all day long, in stores, online and in the app.

Albies is the latest to join an elite crowd of just 10 players that have stolen a taco for America since the "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion began in 2007. Interestingly enough, this is the fourth year in a row that the taco-winning steal has happened in Game 1 of the World Series.

The 10 taco heroes include:

2007: Jacoby Ellsbury, Boston Red Sox

Jacoby Ellsbury, Boston Red Sox 2008: Jason Barlett, Tampa Bay Rays

Jason Barlett, Tampa Bay Rays 2012: Ángel Pagán, San Francisco Giants

Ángel Pagán, San Francisco Giants 2015: Lorenzo Cain, Kansas City Royals

Lorenzo Cain, Kansas City Royals 2016: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians 2017: Cameron Maybin, Houston Astros

Cameron Maybin, Houston Astros 2018: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox 2019: Trea Turner, Washington Nationals

Trea Turner, Washington Nationals 2020: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers 2021: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves