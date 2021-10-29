Parking and more | What Braves fans need to know before heading to The Battery

Anyone headed to The Battery to watch a game this weekend has to pay to park at other nearby lots and pay a premium

ATLANTA — Starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, all Battery parking decks required a prepaid parking pass, meaning anyone headed to The Battery to watch a game this weekend has to pay to park at other nearby lots, which could cost a premium.

"We charged $50, so we went up to $70, $80, then $100 and now we're at $150," said Onetreece Williams, who's worked at the Boy Scouts parking lot across from the stadium during every Braves game since April.

She said as the season got longer, the prices to park got higher.

And while $150 to park may sound high, Williams added that it's nothing compared to what other lots are charging. The Lexus dealership nearby alone costs $200 per spot.

"They're charging $250, $600, $1,100 to park," she added.

Some fans caught rides, while others have been using rideshares. However, if you do call Uber or Lyft, be aware of the two locations to drop off and be picked up at: Windy Ridge Parkway and Heritage Court.

But, what if you don't have tickets?

Well, there are still places at The Battery where you can join in on the fun.

There will be a huge screen on the plaza green and three other screens along Battery Avenue. On Friday, before Game 3, crowds began to fill up these areas around 2 p.m.