The Atlanta Braves are again at full strength in the outfield.

On Thursday, in the run-up to the club's most important road trip of the season (St. Louis, New York, Milwaukee), the Braves activated rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. from the disabled list—after being shelved with knee (ACL sprain) and back injuries for a full month.

As part of the Acuna callup, Atlanta placed starting pitcher Brandon McCarthy (knee tendinitis) on the 10-day DL.

With Thursday's news, Atlanta's entrenched trio of Acuna (left field), Ender Inciarte (center) and Nick Markakis (right) has become whole once more.

Despite the lack of playing-time continuity during June, all three players currently rank in the top six for National League/All-Star Game voting, with Markakis primed to become the top vote-getter, among outfielders.

The Stretch: The @Braves have a difficult 10-game stretch coming up against the Cardinals, Yankees and Brewers. @Voceroy and @TwoSportman break down the upcoming road trip.#Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/YH2tondOgK — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 27, 2018

Back on May 27, Acuna incurred a nasty-looking spill at Fenway Park, the result of landing awkwardly on his left leg after beating the throw to first base on an infield single.

Against the Red Sox, Acuna was in tremendous pain when everything first occurred; but after walking off the field on his own power, it gave Braves fans hope of an imminent return (read: not season-ending).

Fast forward to the present: After spending a few days with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers, Acuna's seemingly primed to rejoin the Braves' starting lineup, in advance of Friday's road clash with the Cardinals (42-37, third place in NL Central).

On April 25, Acuna—baseball's No. 1-ranked prospect entering the season—made his major-league debut in Cincinnati. He earned his first MLB hit that day.

Twenty-four hours later, Acuna notched one homer, two runs, two RBI and three hits against the Reds.

When addressing the media through an interpreter last week (in Gwinnett), Acuna dismissed any timeline concerns about his MLB return, saying the decision wasn't 'up to him.'

"The most difficult thing about being injured, in general, is having patience (during the rehab process)," said Acuna, via the interpreter. "But right now, I feel 100 percent, and I'm excited to get back onto the field."

At three different minor-league levels last season, the Venezuela native cumulatively amassed 21 homers, 82 RBI, 88 runs and 44 steals, along with a .325 batting average and .374 on-base percentage.

In the big leagues (29 games), Acuna has collected five homers, 13 RBI, 19 runs, two steals and a .265 batting average.

The first-place Braves (45-34 overall) currently lead the Phillies by 2 1/2 games in the NL East standings.

© 2018 WXIA