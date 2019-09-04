The metro Atlanta home of Atlanta Braves' Nick Markakis was apparently burglarized on March 29, when vandals allegedly stole a large safe from the outfielder's residence.

(The safe was approximately 5 feet tall.)

According to the crime report, the front-door window had been smashed and the front door to Markakis's house was open when Atlanta police arrived on the scene that Saturday night, coinciding with the Braves being in Philadelphia for the season's opening series.

Citing the same report, Markakis claims that one rifle, three handguns, some jewelry items and approximately $20,000 in cash were stolen, as part of the apparent safe heist.

