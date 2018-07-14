ATLANTA—A lot can happen in baseball over a 12-day span.

Just ask the Atlanta Braves.

Back on July 2, on the heels of a thrilling comeback win over the Yankees, the Braves were riding high at 49-34 and enjoying a seemingly safe lead of 3 1/2 games in the National League East.

However, since then, Atlanta has fallen into a 2-8 vortex that has the club suddenly looking up at Philadelphia in the same NL East standings.

What's more, if the National League postseason started today ... Arizona (53-43) would possess the second and final wild-card slot over Atlanta.

Where did it all go wrong? Well, the Braves' 3-0 loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday was indicative of the team's recent failures.

**Rookie starter Sean Newcomb (three runs allowed in 5 2/3 innings) pitched OK in spots, but he wasn't sharp enough to compete with D-backs starter Zack Greinke, who yielded zero runs and only four hits over 7 2/3 innings.

There's also this to lament: Covering his last four starts, Newcomb has an alarmingly high ERA of 8.00.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

**The Braves sent five or more hitters to the plate just once (eighth inning); and by then, Arizona was fully ready to commit to the shutdown tandem of Archie Bradley and Bradley Boxberger.

**Leadoff hitter Ender Inciarte (0 for 3) has been in a terrible funk since June 1, posting a meager batting average of .214 over the last 45 days.

Complicating matters, Inciarte has tallied only seven extra-base hits and 14 walks during this dark period.

Which begs the question: Why is he still batting leadoff for the Braves?

**For the month of July, Atlanta has been deplorable in various offensive categories, compared to other National League clubs (15 teams):

11th in OBP

11th in OPS

12th in RBI

13th in walks

13th in runs

13th in home runs

14th in hits

**Perhaps Atlanta radio host Mark Zinno was right to question Ronald Acuna Jr.'s expedited return to the big leagues (during a recent episode of 11Alive's "Sports Extra"), following a month-long rehab from a knee injury.

Since July 3, Acuna (0 for 4 on Saturday) has a .168 batting average, with only one RBI and two extra-base hits.

**The Braves' final four outs were all strikeouts (Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman, Tyler Flowers, Acuna).

With one game remaining until the All-Star break, the Braves (51-42) will hand the ball to Julio Teheran in the series finale.

It wouldn't be a stretch to label Sunday as perhaps Atlanta's most crucial outing of the season.

© 2018 WXIA