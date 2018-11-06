In a disturbing report from TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles-based hotel room of Atlanta Braves pitcher Anibal Sanchez was apparently burglarized on Saturday, with the thieves taking more than $100,000 worth of jewelry.

Whether coincidence or not, Sanchez logged a start for the Braves on Saturday, allowing only two runs and three hits in Atlanta's 5-3 victory at Dodger Stadium; and for the season, the 34-year-old Sanchez has enjoyed a career revival, posting a 2.37 ERA over six productive outings.

According to the TMZ Sports report, police officials didn't detect any forced entry into Sanchez's hotel room.

In an email from the club on Sunday night, Braves officials acknowledged they were aware of the report, but have no official comment on the matter.

Stay tuned to 11Alive and 11Alive.com/sports for more updates.

© 2018 WXIA