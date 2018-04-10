Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson will reportedly be inactive for the club's upcoming playoff series with the Dodgers, according to The Athletic.

It's too early to tell if Swanson's hand injury will be a problem for subsequent postseason rounds, should Atlanta advance to the National League Championship Series or World Series.

However, in the present, it's apparently painful enough for Swanson to be held out of the five-game series with the Dodgers—the NL West champs and No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs.

For his second full season in the majors, Swanson accounted for 14 homers, 59 RBI, 51 runs, 10 steals, a .238 batting average and .304 on-base percentage.

Dansby Swanson did not take any swings today. It seems highly unlikely the Braves will place him on the NLDS roster. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) October 2, 2018

The last five months were particularly frustrating for Swanson, who didn't crack the .240 batting mark for May, June, July, August or September.

Charlie Culberson will likely start in Swanson's stead for the National League Divisional Series. The Braves are slated to announce their full NLDS roster Thursday.

Atlanta ace Mike Foltynewicz will draw the Thursday start for Game 1 in Los Angeles.

