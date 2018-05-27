Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered a potentially significant leg injury against the Red Sox on Sunday.

With Atlanta up 6-1 in the seventh inning, Acuna landed awkwardly on his left leg after beating the throw on an infield single.

Here is what happened to Ronald Acuña Jr.



He was able to walk off the field.



Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/Qj9NUAD0EE — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) May 27, 2018

Upon reaching the bag, Acuna initially made a 'safe' motion to the first-base umpire. Within that process, however, the 20-year-old rookie rolled over on his left ankle and crumpled to the ground, writhing in agony.

On the team's official Twitter account, the Braves said Acuna left the game with 'knee and lower back pain.'

A horde of Braves coaches rushed over to Acuna's aid. Some Fenway Park officials even brought out a wheelchair for the rookie's disposal, but Acuna eventually got up and walked off the field on his own power.

For what it's worth, Acuna was wearing a leg brace/shin guard at the time of the incident. It might have also helped Acuna escape serious injury with the ankle.

