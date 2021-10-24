Send the Braves off to the World Series with a bang at Truist Park

Fans are invited to send off the Braves to Houston with a bang at Truist Park. Here's what you need to know.

ATLANTA — The braves are set to take on the Houston Astros in the World Series, and the team is inviting fans to come out and send them off with a bang.

The Braves and Astros will go head-to-head on Tuesday for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series. Atlanta's team will head to Houston on Monday afternoon.

Fans are encouraged to bring their "A-game," and come equipped with encouraging signs while draped in Braves gear. It's all about sending the players off with warm regards and wishing them luck in their quest to bring home a trophy.

People can join the join the Heavy Hitters, Tomahawk Team, and BLOOPER outside of the Third Base Gate on Battery Avenue at 12 p.m. to participate, according to a statement from the baseball club.