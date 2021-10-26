Mother's tweet wins her and her son dream tickets to World Series

The life-long fan gave birth and watched the Braves' last World Series appearance at the hospital. Now, the mother-son duo will watch it in person.

ATLANTA — There are about 500 million tweets sent out every day. And one, just one, was good enough to land two fans a coveted spot in Truist Park for the World Series.

Normally you write a tweet, send it off, and you don’t expect much in return. At least that what’s Micki Benton thought.

“Like I told my son, I said 'this train has gone off the tracks,'” said Benton.

Her love for the Braves was right off the bat; born and raised a fan. But, when the team made their World Series appearance in 1999, Benton was a bit busy.

She was in the hospital, giving birth to her son, Michael. Of course, the game was on in the hospital room

With a hearty laugh, Benton said, “We never miss a Braves game.”

Fast forward 22 years to the team's next chance at the title, the official Braves Twitter account asked fans to tell them how much of a fan they were.

Benton responded with her story and it wasn't long before the Tweet caught the attention of another Georgia staple.

The last time I watched the Braves in the World Series I was in the hospital giving birth to my baby. He’ll be 22 tomorrow. @michaelbenton_ pic.twitter.com/XN2i1JjRUw — Micki Beñtoñ ⚾️ (@MickiBenton) October 25, 2021

“Next thing I know Delta Airlines is contacting me and said 'Hey Braves, let's make this happen' or something like that, and next thing I know, I have two airplanes tickets and two tickets to the game on Saturday," Benton explained, still somewhat in shock. “I think I’m going to cry.”

As if this wasn’t already a home run for the mom and son, Michael’s birthday is this week.

“He said, 'you are kidding me, you’re kidding me,' and then I sent him pictures of the tickets,” Benton said.

The pair will fly down from North Carolina for Game 4.

Sounds like your son was the ultimate good luck charm! How about a reunion for Game 4 in ATL? We've got the flights. @Braves how about it? — Delta (@Delta) October 25, 2021

"The only problem we have is where to park because I looked up all the parking lots and they are all full. I don’t know what I’m gonna do about that but we’ll figure it out,” she explained "If we need to park and take a shuttle, we will.”

Less than 140 characters, a perfect pitch to a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"I have stayed with the Braves all through the lean times and I’ve been with them through the great times. I’m with them no matter what,” Benton said.

She added that her son asked her if she'd rather take his dad. She said, "no, it’s because of you that we’re going anyway."