ATLANTA (AP) — Hall of Famer Bobby Cox, the Atlanta Braves former longtime manager, has been admitted into an Atlanta-area hospital after suffering a suspected stroke, a source tells 11Alive's Jeff Hullinger.

The 77-year-old Cox was admitted on Tuesday evening, according to a source connected with the Braves.

Braves manager Brian Snitker told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he reached out to Cox's family and was "very concerned" but couldn't share details of his condition.

Cox wore a Braves jersey while shouting "play ball!" before the first pitch of Monday night's home opener against the Chicago Cubs.

Bobby Cox Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox waves to fans after a 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series on Monday, Oct. 11, 2010, in Atlanta. After a half-century in baseball, most of it in uniform, Cox must move out of the dugout. (AP Photo/Dave Martin) Bobby Cox of the New York Yankees poses May 20,1968 at Washington Ball Park,Washington.D.C. (AP photo/JR) Atlanta Braves owner Ted Turner (left), announces at a news conference on Thursday, Oct. 8, 1981 in Atlanta that Bobby Cox (right) who has managed the ball club since 1978 has been fired. No announcement was made as to Cox's replacement. (AP Photo/JHJR) Toronto Blue Jays' manager Bobby Cox gets the heave-ho from first base umpire Dave Phillips during the game against the White Sox in Chicago, July 17, 1983. The argument came in the third inning and is the second day in a row Cox has been thrown out. It is not known what the argument was about. (AP Photo/John Swart) First base umpire Mike Reilly, left; Toronto Blue Jays? manager Bobby Cox; and Blue Jays? Dave Collins exchange views on Collins? having been called ?out? at first base during seventh inning action against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, August 20, 1984 in Chicago. Collins later had a two-run triple that helped leap the Blue Jays to a 7-4 win. (AP Photo/Mark Elias) Bobby Cox with fan Bobby Cox with fan Former Atlanta Braves manager and Baseball Hall of Fame member Bobby Cox gives the command to "play ball" before the Braves' home opener baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, April 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox answers questions from reporters during the Major League Baseball winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2006. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Atlanta Braves manger Bobby Cox, right, hugs bullpen coach Ned Yost after the Braves' 1-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians in Game 6 of the World Series in Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 28, 1995. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox doesn't like a call made by second base umpire Chad Fairchild during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston Saturday, May 19, 2007. Cox was arguing after Fairchild called Atlanta Braves' Matthew Diaz out trying to stretch a single into a double. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) ** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JUNE 2-3 ** FILE ** Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox, left, argues a call with umpire Paul Emmel, right, during the fourth inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, in this May 25, 2007 file photo, at Turner Field in Atlanta. Cox and Edgar Renteria were ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Smith) Atlanta Braves President Stan Kasten, General Manager John Schuerholz, and Manager Bobby Cox hold the World Series trophy in the Braves clubhouse after the team defeated the Cleveland Indians in Atlanta Saturday, Oct. 28, 1995. (AP Photo/Tannen Maury) Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, right, starts to leap off his chair to stop a foul ball headed in his direction on Monday, March 13, 1990 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Lasorda was being visited by Atlanta Braves General Manager Bobby Cox as their minor league clubs played at West Palm Beach?s Municipal Stadium. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox holds a broken bat during practice on Monday, October 23, 1995 at Cleveland's Jacobs Field. Atlanta faces Cleveland in Game 3 of the World Series Tuesday evening. (AP Photo/Al Behrman) Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox rubs his chin during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Florida Marlins on Wednesday, May 10, 2006, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Braves 11-3. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

How the Atlanta Braves went from chumps to champs so quickly

Cox ranks fourth all-time with 2,504 wins in 29 years as a manager, including 25 years in two stints with the Braves and four years with Toronto.

Cox led the Braves to 14 straight division titles from 1991-2005, including the 1995 World Series title.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

RELATED STORIES