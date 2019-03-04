ATLANTA (AP) — Hall of Famer Bobby Cox, the Atlanta Braves former longtime manager, has been admitted into an Atlanta-area hospital after suffering a suspected stroke, a source tells 11Alive's Jeff Hullinger.
The 77-year-old Cox was admitted on Tuesday evening, according to a source connected with the Braves.
Braves manager Brian Snitker told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he reached out to Cox's family and was "very concerned" but couldn't share details of his condition.
Cox wore a Braves jersey while shouting "play ball!" before the first pitch of Monday night's home opener against the Chicago Cubs.
How the Atlanta Braves went from chumps to champs so quickly
Cox ranks fourth all-time with 2,504 wins in 29 years as a manager, including 25 years in two stints with the Braves and four years with Toronto.
Cox led the Braves to 14 straight division titles from 1991-2005, including the 1995 World Series title.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
