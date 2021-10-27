Houston, Atlanta barbecue joints place friendly wager on World Series

Truth Barbeque in Houston, Texas is gearing up for World Series crowds as the Atlanta Braves play the Houston Astros.

HOUSTON — A bet is in place between two popular barbecue joints in Atlanta and Houston.

With the eyes of the baseball world on Houston, owner of Truth BBQ, Leonard Botello, said he knows visitors from Atlanta will be there to sample his stuff.

But that's not all. He made a bet with the owners of Fox Bros. BBQ in Atlanta where if the Braves win the World Series over the Astros, he will travel to Atlanta to deliver food for charity.

When it comes to Houston brisket versus Atlanta's, he says the differences are subtle.

"Atlanta barbecue is, from the stuff I've had, it's kind of a Texas style. This is more like, just flavor profiles that you'll maybe recognize," Botello said.

Friendly wagers have turned this into Botello's World Series.