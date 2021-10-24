Watch | The last time Braves were World Series bound in 1999

The crowd erupted moments after the Braves beat the Mets at Turner Field in 1999 to head to the World Series. The scene looked similar to Saturday's celebrations.

ATLANTA — After the Braves earned a victory over the Dodgers on Saturday night, winning Atlanta a trip to the World Series, fans erupted with excitement in Truist Park.

The Braves' Austin Riley told 11Alive that moment felt "unbelievable."

"What some of these guys have gone through -- Freddie and Smith -- they've been though the dog days of summer with the Braves and to finally get them to the World Series, I think that's what hits home for me," Riley said.

The ballpark became electrifying, as players stormed the field to commemorate their historic win.

The scene looked strikingly similar to the celebrations that took place 22 years ago at Turner Field in Atlanta, the last time the Braves were headed to the Series.

Video footage from after defeating the New York Mets on that chilly Tuesday October night in 1999 shows players and coaches side-by-side sharing embraces and cheering while the crowd goes wild.

Chipper Jones, former star player for the Braves, and Glenn Hubbard, a former coach, are captured alongside fellow players and coaches while jumping with joy.

Riley said he was happy to get past the Dodgers and finally bring this win to the home team.

"I'm really blessed to be along for the ride because I'm so young in my career," Riley said. "You know, this doesn't happen every day."