World Series parade celebration and concert tickets sold out

ATLANTA — Tickets for the World Series parade celebration and concert at Truist Park are officially sold out.

Thousands of fans flooded the Atlanta Braves website on Thursday, eager to grab their tickets for Friday's World Series festivities. Tickets for the public were available via Ticketmaster on the Braves' website.

However, after a long wait for many as of 2:15 p.m., tickets for the celebration at Truist Park were all sold out with thousands still waiting in line on the virtual queue.

Although tickets were free and on a first-come, first-serve availability, tickets are now being sold up to $1,000 for a set on eBay and other third-party ticket websites.

Many fans took to social media to express their frustrations.

On Twitter, Erica Green tweeted she waited 2.5 hours and got through twice only for Ticketmaster to crash and kick her out of her account.

Sat in the @Ticketmaster queue for 2 1/2 hours for @braves World Series celebration tickets. Got through twice, only for the Ticketmaster platform to crash and kick me out. SO FRUSTRATING. #WorldSeries #BRAVESparade — Erica Green (@coachericagreen) November 4, 2021

Meanwhile, other fans couldn't get through at all.

The way @Ticketmaster handled the @Braves celebration tickets today was a mess. Waited for hours in the queue to be given an error code every time I tried to purchase the tickets. — em (@EmilyAmilli) November 4, 2021

Frustration is also being expressed over people spiking the price and selling their tickets.

Why are people trying to make money off of free tickets to the concert that’s so wrong. — Antionette Davis (@toni0482) November 4, 2021