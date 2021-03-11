How to get tickets to World Series celebration in Truist Park

Fans are invited to line the route to cheer on the team, as well as join a post-parade celebration and concert.

ATLANTA — After an amazing postseason, the Atlanta Braves have claimed the World Series title. It's an accomplishment the Braves last attained in the 90s.

Now, 26 years later, it's time to celebrate the whole team, including fan favorites Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, and Joc Pederson — we can't leave out his pearls.

The parade will begin at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street, where it will then move north up Peachtree and 10th Street. The second phase of the parade will continue through Cobb County on Cobb Parkway, beginning at the corner of Riverwood Parkway and culminating at Circle 75 Parkway.

Fans are invited to line the route to cheer on the team, as well as join a post-parade celebration and concert with Grammy Award-winning Atlanta artists Ludacris and Big Boi inside Truist Park.

So, how can you get tickets to all the excitement?

Tickets and parking passes for Truist Park will be available Thursday. Premium and A-List Members and Braves Insiders will have early access to reserve tickets, at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., while tickets for the public will be available at 1 p.m.